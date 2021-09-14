Commerce Bank Sells 250 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

