Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock worth $658,664 in the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.