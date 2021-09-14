Creative Planning Sells 32,235 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,235 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,441,000 after buying an additional 1,036,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

