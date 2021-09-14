Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

