Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8,475.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $218,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

