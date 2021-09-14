The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

