Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 276,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,686,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

