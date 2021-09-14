Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,064,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 170,687 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Middleby alerts:

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD stock opened at $176.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.79. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.