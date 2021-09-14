Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

