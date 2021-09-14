Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,641 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $212.28 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,727,405. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

