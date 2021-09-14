Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

