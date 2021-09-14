Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $155,000 Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,216.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3,010.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EAF stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

