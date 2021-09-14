Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $2,433,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $571,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

