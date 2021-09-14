HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 952 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Upland Software worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPLD. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 149.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $6,735,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

UPLD stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

