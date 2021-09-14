Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPEAF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

