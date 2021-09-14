HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.70 and its 200 day moving average is $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

