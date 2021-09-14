HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

