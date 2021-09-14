HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,597 shares of company stock worth $1,806,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.