Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,311,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,102 shares of company stock worth $50,131,982.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.53. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

