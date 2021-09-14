Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,932 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,550,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

OGN stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

