Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Stake Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.96 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

