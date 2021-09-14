Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $998,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

