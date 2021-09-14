HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,185,000 after buying an additional 1,688,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 1,089,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after buying an additional 657,375 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $9,314,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,924.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

