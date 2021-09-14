Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $257.14 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.77.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

