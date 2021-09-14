Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Shares of ZG opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.