Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 254,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 241,962 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

