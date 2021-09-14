Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,226,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

