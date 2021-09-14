Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

KREF stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

