Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of KAI opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.45. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

