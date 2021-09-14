Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $307.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

