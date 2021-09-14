Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nutanix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.