Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

