Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,879,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,575 shares of company stock worth $15,632,984. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

