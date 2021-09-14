Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RLAY stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

