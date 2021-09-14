Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $298.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

