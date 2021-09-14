Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 54.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 248,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

