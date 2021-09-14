Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

