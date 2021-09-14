Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 233,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after buying an additional 249,081 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after buying an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,330,000 after buying an additional 163,737 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.