Head to Head Analysis: Provident Financial (FPLPY) & Its Rivals

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Provident Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.3% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $1.04 billion -$107.09 million -28.57 Provident Financial Competitors $2.39 billion $311.18 million 13.79

Provident Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Competitors 23.95% 40.82% 4.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00 Provident Financial Competitors 195 875 1094 65 2.46

As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 24.52%. Given Provident Financial’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Provident Financial peers beat Provident Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor. The Moneybarn segment includes non-standard vehicle finance. The company was founded by Joshua Kelley Waddilove in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, United Kingdom.

