Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,429 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $244.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

