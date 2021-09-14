Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,813 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Hilltop worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

