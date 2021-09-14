Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 55.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,850 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

