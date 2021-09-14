Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

