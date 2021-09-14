Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

GTES stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

