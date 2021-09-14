Sei Investments Co. Buys 36,067 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sealed Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 632,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NYSE SEE opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

