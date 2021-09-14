Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.