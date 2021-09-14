PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

