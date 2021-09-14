PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $370,788. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

