PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,681 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

