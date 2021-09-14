PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

